Jazz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $251.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $4.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.74 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $8.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.18 billion to $4.28 billion.

