Ironwood: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Monday reported earnings of $40.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

