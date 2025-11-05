Iron Mountain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84.3…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Iron Mountain expects its per-share earnings to be $1.39.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.04 to $5.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.94 billion.

