IPG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $250.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, IPG expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $260 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

