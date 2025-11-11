Interpublic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $124.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $124.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.14 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

