Interparfums: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.8 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $429.6 million in the period.

