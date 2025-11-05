Live Radio
Interparfums: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 5:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.8 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $429.6 million in the period.

