International Flavors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $40 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IFF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.