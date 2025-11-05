Installed Building Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $74.4…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $74.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $778.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.5 million.

