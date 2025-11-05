Live Radio
Inspired Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 8:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.3 million.

