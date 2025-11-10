Insight Molecular Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $260,000 in the period.

