Inseego: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $48 million.

