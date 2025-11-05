Inogen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $92.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Inogen said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $354 million to $357 million.

