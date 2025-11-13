Ideal Power: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $24,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24,000.

