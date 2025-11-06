ICU Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $537 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $533.3 million.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.65 per share.

