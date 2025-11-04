Iamgold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $139.4 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $706.7 million in the period.

