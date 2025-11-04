Hut 8: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.1 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.1 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.