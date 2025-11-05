Humana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $195 million. On…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $195 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $32.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.98 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $17 per share.

