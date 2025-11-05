Hudson Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 2 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $136.5 million, or 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $186.6 million in the period.

