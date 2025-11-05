HubSpot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $809.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.97 to $2.99.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $828 million to $830 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $9.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion.

