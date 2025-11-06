H&R Block: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported a loss of $165.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.40 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.4 million.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.88 billion to $3.9 billion.

