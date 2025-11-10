Howard Hughes Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Monday reported profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Monday reported profit of $119.5 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $390.2 million in the period.

