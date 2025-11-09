How to Write a Law School Addendum and Why

Law school admissions officers evaluate applicants holistically to assess applicants’ potential and gain a full picture of their candidacy beyond…

Thus, law schools welcome addenda, even when an application doesn’t mention them specifically. Addenda explain circumstances that may not otherwise be clear from your application.

What Is an Addendum?

An addendum is a short, objective explanation for any potential discrepancy or complication in your law school application. Sometimes an addendum just provides clarification or extra details, while other times it might proactively address a potential red flag in your application.

A well-written addendum supports your case for admission by providing missing context to answer questions that your application might raise.

A poorly written addendum, however, can do more harm than good. Approach it carefully so that you don’t come across as disingenuous, unprofessional or irresponsible.

When Should You Write an Addendum?

Use an addendum to explain an issue arising from another part of your application. Here are some common situations:

A Complicated Transcript

You might include an addendum to your transcript if you attended multiple institutions as an undergraduate or an institution with a nonstandard grading system.

Withdrawal From Classes or Leave of Absence

If your transcript shows multiple course withdrawals or a leave of absence, use an addendum to share the circumstances of your departure.

Low Grades

If you had a bad semester or year, or a particular course lowered your GPA, you might write an addendum to explain what happened.

Low LSAT Scores

Write an addendum if there are specific reasons why your LSAT scores don’t reflect your potential, such as a history of underperformance on standardized tests.

Substantial Increase in LSAT Scores

Law schools generally take your highest LSAT score and you don’t need to justify retaking the test. However, if your scores differ by 10 points or more, write an addendum to explain the jump. Some law schools even ask for an addendum for a score increase of five points or more.

Disciplinary Issue or Academic Misconduct in College

Use an addendum to elaborate on disciplinary issues disclosed in answering the character and fitness questions of the application.

Legal Violations

Law schools vary in how much information they ask about past legal violations. Some include anything beyond a parking citation, including speeding tickets or other traffic violations. Others ask only about more serious offenses. Provide an addendum to clear up what happened.

Resume Gaps

If you have a gap of more than a few months that your resume doesn’t cover, consider an addendum to explain why.

When Not to Write an Addendum

An addendum should concern something noteworthy. For example, you don’t need to explain why you cancelled an LSAT score or took the test multiple times.

You also don’t need to explain a slight improvement in your grades after your first year of college. Most college students take a little time to adjust.

Likewise, admissions officers understand that STEM classes have difficult grading curves, and they’re used to seeing former premeds who did poorly in science classes before switching their career focus.

Don’t write an addendum if it conveys information made obvious by other application materials like your transcripts, resume and essays. For example, while an addendum is appropriate to explain that you took time off from college due to a family situation or health emergency, it’s unnecessary if this is covered by an essay.

Indeed, if the story behind your addendum is so complicated and important that you can’t reduce it to a few paragraphs, write about it in another essay, like your personal or optional statement.

Don’t write an addendum without a reasonable explanation. If you got poor grades because you spent too much time goofing off or procrastinating, it would be better to say nothing.

If you’re writing about a serious disciplinary or legal issue related to personal integrity, like an abuse of trust or financial crime, consider speaking with a legal expert on disciplinary issues to first determine whether it would disqualify you from passing the character and fitness requirements of the bar exam. It would be heartbreaking to apply to law school if you’re ineligible to become a lawyer.

How to Write an Addendum

An addendum is a statement of relevant facts, not a personal essay. Simply write what happened, including contributing factors and consequences. It should be under one page, typically one to three paragraphs long.

Some addenda may be even shorter. For example, explaining a traffic ticket takes just a few sentences. Say what the offense was, where and when it happened, any relevant circumstances and what the outcome was.

It can be tempting to write a long, full account of what happened. But it serves the reader better to focus on key points and pertinent details.

If the addendum is about something positive, like an increased LSAT score, there is no need to sound guilty or self-justifying. Present the facts in a straightforward and confident way.

If the addendum is about something negative, like a family tragedy, try to let the facts speak for themselves. Emotions like self-pity or anger can sound unprofessional or make it seem like you’re still preoccupied with the event.

If the addendum is about something you regret, accept responsibility for your role in the situation and explain why it won’t happen again. Avoid blaming others, making excuses or overdramatizing the situation.

It’s important to make clear the situation is resolved and will not affect your studies or legal career. Try to end with a silver lining to the situation, like a key lesson or positive personal change.

Contrition, resilience and the ability to learn from your mistakes are positive traits for an aspiring lawyer. In some cases, they may even convey personal courage.

Approach the addendum as an opportunity to provide missing context, like a professional who clients can rely upon in difficult times. It’s not a place for lengthy justifications.

Time that an admissions officer spends reviewing your addendum may be taken away from reading your personal statement, resume or letters of recommendation. Ultimately, those materials make a better case for your admission.

