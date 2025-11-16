How to Keep Your Mind Sharp

The brain is a complex organ that regulates everything you do. It sends and receives chemical and electrical signals through…

The brain is a complex organ that regulates everything you do. It sends and receives chemical and electrical signals through the body that control and coordinate thought, memory, emotion, movement, behavior and every other process that regulates your body.

But much like the rest of your body, your brain needs to exercise to stay mentally fit. After all, exercising your brain plays an important role in healthy aging and protecting you against age-related dementia and cognitive decline.

In fact, exercising your brain helps your cognitive reserve, your brain’s ability to solve problems and cope with challenges. Developed over a lifetime of education, curiosity and experience, cognitive reserve helps your brain maintain function as you age and work more efficiently to resist the effects of age-related changes or neurological damage.

However, when you fall into a regular routine and don’t exercise your brain, it begins to work on autopilot and, ultimately, gets lazy.

Thankfully, your brain is a resilient organ that can adapt and create new neural connections, a concept known as neuroplasticity.

“Your brain health and mental faculties are a function of how you use them,” explains Michael Merzenich, a neuroscientist and professor emeritus at UC San Francisco. “Because of its plasticity, your brain can be exercised in ways that substantially improve its organic health and grow your cognitive reserve at any age.”

Here are some brain-boosting exercises that can sharpen your mind to improve your memory and overall cognition.

Dual-Task Exercises

Dual-task exercises combine physical movement with mental tasks that stimulate multiple areas of the brain.

These exercises improve your ability to do more than one thing at a time and improve cognitive processing while boosting cardiovascular health. They require having to remember a series of moves and maintaining balance at the same time.

Dancing

Dancing — especially learning choreographed routines like ballroom, salsa or line dancing — is a “triple threat” activity for the brain: It engages physical, mental and social circuits that go beyond simple aerobic exercise to provide the deep cognitive challenge necessary for strengthening memory and executive function.

— Sequential and working memory. Dance involves memorizing complex sequences of steps, turns and patterns. This process directly activates the hippocampus (the brain’s memory center) and utilizes working memory to recall a set of steps while simultaneously executing the current one. Regularly learning new choreography is a prime way to build and strengthen memory recall.

— Visuospatial reasoning and proprioception. Dancers must constantly be aware of their body’s position in space (proprioception) and how they relate to a partner or other dancers (spatial orientation). This sharpens the brain’s ability to mentally map and navigate the environment.

— Neuroplasticity and structural health. Studies have shown that the intricacy and variability of dance promotes neuroplasticity. Engaging in challenging dance moves may even lead to measurable improvements in the integrity of gray and white matter tracts (the communication lines of the brain), particularly in areas like the fornix, which plays a key role in memory.

Tai chi

Tai chi is a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise that combines physical movement and mental focus. It requires remembering and executing slow movements, which stimulate the brain and boosts memory, attention and other cognitive functions that strengthen neural pathways.

— Cognition. Tai chi requires focus to learn and perform a series of complex, flowing movements in sequence and requires cognitive training that promotes awareness, memory and planning.

— Executive function. Tai chi can improve executive function (the skills needed to manage everyday activities), including the ability to multitask, manage time and make decisions that are used during the practice of this form of exercise.

— Neuroplasticity. MRI studies of those practicing tai chi show that the practice increases gray matter, tissues in the brain that play a significant role in memory and cognitive skills. Gray matter is increased especially in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, areas vital for memory and learning. Balance and mental focus required in tai chi promotes the brain’s production of brain-derived neurotropic factor, a protein vital to the development and maintenance of brain function and synaptic plasticity.

— Anxiety and stress reduction. Meditation and deep breathing aspects of tai chi help alleviate stress and anxiety, which, when acute, can impair memory and cognitive function.

Memory Challenges

Memory challenges or tasks that require active recall help keep the hippocampus — the brain’s memory center, active and resilient — and create new neural pathways in the brain.

Card games

Card games — like bridge and poker — require strategic thinking, analysis of opponents’ moves, tracking and remembering cards and making decisions under pressure, all of which improve memory skills, strategy skills and problem-solving skills, enhance cognitive function and even strengthen social bonds.

Bridge requires a high level of concentration, memory and analytical thinking because players need to anticipate moves by opponents and strategize. Playing poker requires probability skills, bluffing skills and reading other players.

— Memory enhancement. Challenging card games that involve matching pairs, remembering sequences and recalling previous plays encourage players to use their memories in different ways.

— Cognitive flexibility. Card games require players to adapt to new situations, think creatively and shift strategies as the game unfolds.

Board games

Board games — like chess or complex strategy games — activate a range of essential cognitive functions. Beyond demanding spatial orientation (visualizing moves and piece placement on the board), pattern recognition (identifying common tactical or strategic configurations) and problem-solving skills (calculating moves and countermoves), these activities foster several other high-level executive functions, including:

— Working memory and recall skills. Board game players need to remember the rules of the game, strategies, position of pieces and previous moves made by opponents.

— Critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Board games require strategic thinking, analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

— Focus and attention. Board game players need to stay focused and observe critical details that improve attention span and concentration.

— Planning skills. Board games like chess require thinking several steps ahead, anticipating the action of your opponent and developing strategies.

Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles improve memory and cognition by engaging multiple brain systems at the same time.

— Visual-spatial reasoning. Both spatial orientation and pattern recognition are necessary for rotating pieces and matching colors or images of pieces to fit them together.

— Working memory and recall. Working on a jigsaw puzzle requires keeping the image of a piece in mind and recalling shapes and colors.

— Concentration and focus. Jigsaw puzzles require focus and attention to detail, improving the ability to concentrate on tasks.

— Hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Dexterity and hand-eye coordination is activated when you pick up and place small pieces.

— Cognitive flexibility. Putting together each new puzzle requires starting again with a new approach, which boosts your adaptive thinking skills.

— Problem-solving skills. When working on a jigsaw puzzle, you need to analyze patterns and devise strategies to find the right placement for each piece.

— Cognitive speed and processing. Working on a puzzle can increase the speed at which your brain is processing information.

Neurobic Exercises

Neurobic exercises are exercises that stimulate your brain by forcing it to operate in unfamiliar ways to create new neural pathways that require you to move beyond your daily routines. Even minor changes in how you use your brain can increase mental flexibility.

These exercises boost cognitive function and neuroplasticity (the ability of the brain to change and grow) and help prevent memory loss, improve mental flexibility and improve memory recall. They can also slow cognitive decline.

Some examples include the following:

Taking new routes

Taking a new route to a familiar place activates the brain to shift out of automatic processing to a navigation that requires more active effort and spatial learning. Getting out of a routine requires visualization and spatial training exercises, which enhance memory and boost the following cognitive functions.

— Attention. When you take a new route, you are actively focusing on your surroundings, which is something you don’t do when you take the same route to places all the time.

— Spatial memory and mapping. Taking an unfamiliar route activates the hippocampus and cortex of the brain to create new maps of new environments.

— Working memory. Taking a new route requires creating a new mental map in your mind.

— Decision-making and problem-solving skills. These skills are required when you take new routes to get to a destination.

— Cognitive flexibility. When you take a new route to a destination, your brain is adapting to new tasks that can reset brain circuits and switch your perspective.

— Visual scanning. Parietal lobes that process sensory information are used when processing new visual information and spatial relationships between objects and locations.

Learning a new language

Learning a new language involves learning new vocabulary, grammar and sounds, which causes the brain to form new pathways and increase neuroplasticity.

Skills required to learn a new language can alter the brain by creating more gray matter in language processing and executive function areas and boosting the amount of white matter in the brain that speeds up communication between different brain regions.

The brain functions that are boosted include the following:

— Executive control. Learning a new language necessitates the ability to focus and switch between tasks, such as learning new grammar, vocabulary and sounds.

— Information processing and problem solving. Learning a new language increases gray matter in the brain that enhances the ability to process information and solve problems.

— Plasticity. Processing new sounds and grammatical structures increases mental agility.

— Pattern recognition. Learning a new language requires the brain to be adaptable and to recognize new linguistic patterns that increase its plasticity.

Learning a new instrument

When you learn a new instrument, you’re using all the brain’s functions. You’re listening to sound, moving your eyes and hands, experiencing emotion, practicing focus and correcting your mistakes as you play. This boosts all the brain’s functions and requires multitasking. The following cognitive functions are enhanced:

— Attention and focus. Because an instrument learner reads music, coordinates movements and creates rhythm, the brain by necessity enhances its focus.

— Executive function. When learning an instrument, you need to know what notes to play next. An instrument learner also needs to solve problems by reading music and correcting mistakes as you play.

— Motor skill coordination. Learning an instrument requires hand, eye and ear coordination.

— Neuroplasticity. The repetitive practice of playing scales and musical pieces and the coordination of visual, auditory and motor skills creates new neural pathways

Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness are the practices of focusing your breath and senses on the present moment. Practiced regularly, they can increase the gray matter volume in your brain, enhancing attention and improving memory. Even a few minutes a day can recalibrate your mental state, manage your stress and sharpen your focus.

When integrated into your daily routine, mediation and mindfulness can slow the aging process in the brain and help you maintain a calm and centered mindset to cope with daily challenges.

— Executive function. Practicing meditation regularly strengthens planning, organizational and decision-making skills and helps you be more thoughtful and less impulsive.

— Memory. Meditation trains the brain to concentrate and ignore distractions, which strengthens the ability of the brain to retain information.

— Emotional regulation. Studies have shown that meditation controls emotional response by training you to be present with your thoughts, which helps you recognize emotional triggers.

— Information processing. Some studies suggest that meditation increases the speed at which the brain functions, making it more focused and efficient.

Aerobic Exercise

There are many benefits of exercise, but did you know that it can also boost your brain health? Engaging in aerobic exercise at high intensities promotes neurogenesis, the formation of new brain cells that are linked to better memory, faster information processing and improved executive function (planning, organizing and management skills).

Some aerobic exercises include the following:

Walking

Walking at a brisk or moderate pace increases the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain, supporting neuron growth and releasing neurotransmitters that boost mood. Even 5-10 minutes a day can be beneficial. Studies show that walking helps prevent cognitive decline and enhances memory and processing speed. Cognitive benefits of walking include the following:

— Executive function. When you walk, you are increasing activity and volume in the prefrontal cortex, which enhances planning skills, attention, multitasking and problem-solving skills.

— Memory. Walking increases the activity in the brain’s hippocampus, the area associated with memory and spatial navigation.

— Attention processing speed. The physical act of walking increases attention and speed of information processing.

Running

Like walking, running increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain, creating more nutrients and clearing out toxins. In addition to cognitive benefits similar to those accompanying brisk to moderate walking, running has other cognitive benefits:

— Mood regulation. When you run, you’re releasing endorphins and serotonin into the brain, boosting mood, increasing cognitive performance and reducing stress and anxiety.

— Neurotransmitters. Running releases neurotransmitters in the brain that support brain health and growth.

— Neurogenesis. Running can stimulate the creation of new neurons in the hippocampus, which is important to memory and learning.

Cycling

Cycling, like brisk walking and running, increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain and has similar cognitive benefits, including mood enhancement, executive function, memory enhancement and the creation of new neurons in the brain.

Bottom Line

With work and attention, the brain can be trained to be cognitively sharp. Anything that’s new to your brain will improve its plasticity and health.

Studies have shown that regular mental engagement can improve memory, focus and adaptability at any age and brain exercises help keep minds agile and resilient.

“Continuous challenges to the brain are crucial to sustaining a high level of cognition so that we can continue to enrich our minds and enjoy the world and its wonders,” Merzenich says.

