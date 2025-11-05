How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/5/2025

Stocks gained ground on Wall Street following several upbeat economic updates and a steady flow of quarterly reports from U.S.…

Stocks gained ground on Wall Street following several upbeat economic updates and a steady flow of quarterly reports from U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6%.

McDonald’s rose after reporting that its sales benefited from the return of its popular Snack Wraps in the third quarter.

Taser maker Axon Enterprise slumped after forecasting weaker profits than analysts were expecting.

A report showed that the services sector expanded in October.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.74 points, or 0.4%, to 6,796.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.76 points, or 0.5%, to 47,311.00.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151.16 points, or 0.6%, to 23,499.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.44 points, or 1.5%, to 2,464.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 43.91 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 251.87 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 225.16 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.60 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 914.66 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 4,766.78 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,189.00 points, or 21.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.62 points, or 10.5%.

