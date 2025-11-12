How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/12/2025

U.S. stocks drifted around their records in a mixed day of trading. The S&P 500 added 0.1% Wednesday and neared…

U.S. stocks drifted around their records in a mixed day of trading.

The S&P 500 added 0.1% Wednesday and neared its all-time high set a couple weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, to set a record for the second straight day, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices was the strongest force pushing upward on the market after forecasting strong growth in upcoming years thanks to AI. AI stocks have been shaky recently, as investors question whether they can add much more to their already spectacular gains. Treasury yields eased as bond trading resumed after a holiday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.31 points, or 0.1%, to 6,850.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.86 points, or 0.7%, to 48,254.82.

The Nasdaq composite fell 61.84 points, or 0.3%, to 23,406.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.48 points, or 0.3%, to 2,450.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 122.12 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,267.72 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 401.92 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.97 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 969.29 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 5,710.60 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,095.66 points, or 21.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 220.64 points, or 9.9%.

