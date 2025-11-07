How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/7/2025

Stock indexes wound up mixed on Wall Street but still clocked their first weekly loss in the last four. The…

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Friday after spending most of the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Quarterly reports from U.S. companies were a key focus.

Payments company Block, which operates the Square and Cash App businesses, sank after turning in results that fell short of forecasts. Exercise equipment maker Peloton jumped after its results beat estimates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.48 points, or 0.1%, to 6,728.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.80 points, or 0.2%, to 46,987.10.

The Nasdaq composite fell 49.46 points, 0.2%, to 23,004.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.00 points, or 0.6%, to 2,432.82

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 111.40 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 575.77 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 720.42 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.56 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 847.17 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 4,442.88 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,693.74 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.67 points, or 9.1%.

