How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/21/2025

More swings hit Wall Street, except it finished higher this time. After bobbing up and down Friday morning, the S&P…

More swings hit Wall Street, except it finished higher this time.

After bobbing up and down Friday morning, the S&P 500 took off and rallied nearly 2% before finishing with a gain of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

It’s a fitting finish for a week that left the S&P 500 just a bit below its record but also forced investors to stomach the sharpest hourly swings since a sell-off in April. Stocks got a boost after a Federal Reserve official suggested he may support cutting interest rates again in December.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.23 points, or 1%, to 6,602.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 493.15 points, or 1.1%, to 46,245.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 195.03 points, or 0.9%, to 22,273.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 64.48 points, or 2.8%, to 2,369.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 131.12 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 902.07 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 627.51 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.64 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 721.36 points, or 12.3%.

The Dow is up 3,701.19 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,962.29 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.43 points, or 6.3%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.