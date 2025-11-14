How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/14/2025

An early swoon shook the U.S. stock market, but it quickly calmed. After starting Friday with a sharp drop of…

An early swoon shook the U.S. stock market, but it quickly calmed.

After starting Friday with a sharp drop of 1.3%, the S&P 500 erased all of it before ending with a slight dip of 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite flipped to a gain of 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average trimmed its loss to 309 points after earlier being down nearly 600.

AI stocks once again were at the center of the action. Nvidia began the day with a steep loss, only to erase it, and yanked the market in its wake. Bitcoin and gold’s price sank as Treasury yields rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.38 points, or 0.1%, to 6,734.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 309.74 points, or 0.7%, to 47,147.48.

The Nasdaq composite rose 30.23 points, or 0.1%, to 22,900.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.24 points, or 0.2%, to 2,388.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.31 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 160.38 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 103.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.60 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 852.48 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 4,603.26 points, or 10.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,589.80 points, or 18.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 158.07 points, or 7.1%.

