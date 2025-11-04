Horace Mann: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported profit of $58.3 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported profit of $58.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $438.5 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN

