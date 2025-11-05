Honest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $758,000. The Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $758,000.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $92.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.4 million.

