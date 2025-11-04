Henry Schein: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $101…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $101 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.88 to $4.96 per share.

