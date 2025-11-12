HeartFlow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.9…

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $46.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.1 million.

HeartFlow expects full-year revenue in the range of $173 million to $173.5 million.

