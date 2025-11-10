Health Catalyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Monday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Monday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $73.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $310 million.

