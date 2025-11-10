Harte-Hanks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

