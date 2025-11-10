Harrow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported net income of $1 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported net income of $1 million in its third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.9 million.

