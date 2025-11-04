Harley-Davidson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $377.4 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $377.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.7 million.

