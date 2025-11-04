Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $70.9…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $70.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

