Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2…

Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 8:33 AM

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $70.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up