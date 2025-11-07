Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Friday reported a loss of…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Friday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $367.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.9 million.

