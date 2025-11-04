Hackett Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.5 million in…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $72.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69.5 million to $71 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT

