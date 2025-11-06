HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $83.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.6 million.

