Gulfport: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $111.4 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $111.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $4.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.77 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $379.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.