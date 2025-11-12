Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Wednesday reported profit of…

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period.

