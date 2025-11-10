Guardian Pharmacy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $9.8 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $377.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354 million.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion.

