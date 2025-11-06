Groupon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.4 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.92.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.9 million.

