Green Plains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $508.5 million in the period.

