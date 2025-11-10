Green Dot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $30.8 million…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its third quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $494.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $491.9 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.