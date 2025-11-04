Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.7…

HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $195.2 million in the period.

