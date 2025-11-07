Gray Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $749 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Gray Media said it expects revenue in the range of $767 million to $782 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion.

