Graphic Packaging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

