Grand Canyon Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $261.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $310 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.66 to $7.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion.

